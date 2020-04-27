NNPC Fire

Fire Outbreak at NNPC Station in Lagos

There has been a fire outbreak at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) petrol station located along College road in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

However, firefighters are said to be having difficulties in putting out the inferno.

Some nearby houses are also reported to have been affected by the fire.

 

 

