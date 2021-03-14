Fire Outbreak in Borno, Devours Several Houses

Many houses are currently on fire across Gajiganna town in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

The fire, which started at 2pm, was said to have been aided by strong dry winds.

A native of Gajiganna, Baa Kaka Ibrahim, who spoke by telephone, said the fire “started from the roof of one house shortly after the arrival of a man there. And because the neighboring houses were made from straw and grasses coupled with strong winds, fires spread to other parts of the town quickly after overpowering residents who used water and sand to quench them.”

He said dozens of houses, shops and valuables were razed in the town located in the northern part of the state, said to be worst-hit by insurgency.

The areas affected by the inferno are Gamboiri, Kangiri, Umara Misulali, Baare, Granbori, Tunjiram and Swindi.

A similar fire incident occurred at a temporary settlement for people displaced by insurgency in Maiduguri, the state capital, last month.

The fire was contained hours later, almost half of the town had been razed.

