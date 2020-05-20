Fire Razes NIPOST Headquarters in Abuja
A fire outbreak has occurred at the headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja.
The main cause of the fire which began around 9am on Wednesday, cannot be ascertained.
It was gathered that a large number of staff of the agency were in their offices when the fire broke out.
More to come…
