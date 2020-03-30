000_1Q84BI-1

Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged in Lagos

The Lagos state government has discharged five coronavirus patients at Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba. The patients were discharged on Monday.

Earlier, the government had announced that six of the patients had recovered and would be discharged soon.

The total number of those who have recovered is now eight.

More to come…

