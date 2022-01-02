Five Killed, 16 Abducted as Bandits Launch New Year Attacks on Kaduna Villages
Bandits have launched fresh attacks on Kaduna villages killing five and abducted 16 others in Kerawa in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust reports.
The attacks, the first reported in the new year, occurred on Sunday morning when the bandits invaded the village.
Bandits had abducted 12 people, among them 10 women, in the same village on Christmas eve.
A former Councillor of the area, Daiyabu Kerawa, who confirmed the incident said residents deserted the village after the attack.
No official reaction from the state government but the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, promised to find out details of the incident before commenting.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours