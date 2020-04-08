Five Killed In Kaduna As Security Operatives Enforce Lockdown Order

At least five people have been killed and several others injured on Monday at Kakuri and Trikania community in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened when police operatives and members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce attempted to disperse traders who defied the lockdown in those areas.

It was gathered that a fight ensued between the JTF members and the traders when the local vigilante group also joined to disperse the traders who converged at a temporary market located at Trikania following the closure of Monday market in Kakuri by police personnel.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, spokesman of State Police command, Mohammed Jalige, said that the traders rather than return to their various homes after they were initially dispersed by the police, moved to Trikania to continue their business.

Jalige explained that the traders later had a bloody clash with the Civilian JTF members when they also attempted to disperse them from the market, and in the process led to the loss of lives with many injured.

The police spokesman disclosed that seven people have been arrested in connection with the crime, while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the killings.

