Five Persons Quarantined In Nasarawa Over Coronavirus

Five persons who happen to be family members have been quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State for showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Adamu Yahaya said the family members arrived Keffi Local Government Area from Ogun State today.

He noted that the patients showed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 which necessitated the quarantine.

According to him, their specimens have been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for testing to ascertain if it is the virus or not.

Yahaya explained that they would remain in isolation at the hospital’s isolation centre pending the arrival of results.

“We saw them based on our high level of alertness and suspicion. We have already quarantined them at our isolation centre. We have taken sample today so we are waiting for results,” he said.

This is the first suspected case of COVID-19 in Nasarawa State since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

