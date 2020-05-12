Buhari Appoints 75-Year-Old Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as New Chief of Staff

A former Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has been appointed the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gambari, from Kwara State was the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

The 75-year-old year old replaces former Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari.

Gambari served in the United Nations as Under Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa between 1999 and 2005.

Gambari was once rejected by people of the Niger Delta due to his role when he served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the UN.

He was alleged to have supported the execution of popular environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

Although his appointment has not been officially announced, he will be announced as the new Chief of Staff to President Buhari on Wednesday. He will be presented during the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

