FLASH | Deposed Emir of Kano Sanusi Arrested, Banished to Exile in Nasarawa
Security Operatives on Monday arrested dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight security, The Nation reports.
It was gathered that the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa state where Sanusi will spend the rest of his life in asylum.
Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, Police, and Military.
The arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the Palace.
More to come…

