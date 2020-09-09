Floods Kill 21 Persons, Render Hundreds Homeless in Jigawa

Twenty one people have died while many have fled their homes in 18 local government areas of Jigawa State following the worst flooding ever experienced in the state, the state government said on Tuesday

The state governor, Badaru, disclosed to journalists in his office in Dutse yesterday that among the 21 persons killed by the flood, four of them drowned into a river.

Badaru said the flood had also displaced many people in most of the affected communities.

He said “Many of the victims lost their lives as a result of building collapse caused by the heavy rainfall in the areas, and others washed away by over flooded rivers.”

Badaru also consoled the families of those affected, and assured them that the government would provide relief items to the displaced persons.

The governor called on the federal government to assist the state so as to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.

According to him, an assessment team has been sent to all the affected communities with a view to providing government support to them.

Badaru said many families have been displaced, while a hundred thousand hectares of farmlands were submerged and all produce lost to the flood.

It was learnt that the flood disaster affected 24 of the 27 local government areas in the state, in which the situation was worsened in 18 local government areas.

It was also observed that the flood washed away hundreds of farm lands in the rural areas, and Jigawa is one of the agrarian states that local people relied only on rainy season for farming.

More than 50,000 houses and farmlands were destroyed following the flood which ravaged some parts of the state last week.

