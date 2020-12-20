Follow Path of Honour, Resign, Secondus Tells Buhari

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign after admitting the failure of his administration in the face of growing insecurity. Secondus was reacting to the president’s admittance that a lot needed to be done to improve security and that security chiefs were not measuring up to expectation.

In a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonye, Secondus stated that since the buck stopped on the table of the Commander-in-Chief, Buhari had chosen to keep the non-performing security chiefs, despite strong appeals to change them.

The PDP chairman said rather than what he called belated lamentations, the president should do the honourable thing by resigning and giving way for fresh ideas and new vitality.

Secondus recalled Buhari’s advice while in opposition in 2013 to then President Goodluck Jonathan, saying “Jonathan should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country.”

The PDP chairman stated, “I find it extremely unacceptable that after the president disregarded all wise counsel to rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness, he is now turning round to admit their failure and blame operatives, whom he kept even in their apparent inefficiency.”

