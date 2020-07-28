Food Security: Kebbi Govt Procures N405m for 2020 Wet Season Farming

Kebbi State has procured N405 million worth of assorted fertilizers for the 2020 wet season farming, according to the Chairman, Sales and Distribution of fertilizers verification committee, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

The Chairman said that , this translates to over 165.5 trucks, equivalent of 99,900, 50-kgs bags of assorted fertilizers that were procured and supplied to the state government.

The Chairman disclosed this,Tuesday,in Birnin Kebbi, when he presented the report of the committee to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu( Jarman Kabi)

The Chairman disclosed that, out of the figure, 81,000 bags were delivered to the fifteen fertilizer depots across the state, while the balance of 13,900 bags were yet to be delivered by the contractor .

He further said that, one quarter of the commodity was allocated to the local governments in the state, for onward distribution to the farmers .

In the same vein, the balance of 61,600 bags were sold to the farmers by KASCOM, through open sales.

He disclosed: ” N 97.5million worth of fertilizers were delivered to the local governments,while N380millon worth of the commodity was sold to the farmers by KASCOM.

” As at now, N 156.84 million had been remitted to the KASCOM account , while N 161.16million was still hanging with the various depots.”

Gov Bagudu commended the Committee for discharging the assignment assiduously, within thirteen days.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, Bagudu pledged to restrategize, to ensure that, the commodity reaches all the targeted genuine farmers.

This, the governor noted , was to make up for some of the observed lapses during the distribution of the commodity .

While assuring that government would look at the report critically, however warned that government would not take it kindly with anybody who have sold the commodity without following due process or without remitting the money back to government coffers.

It will be recalled that the committee was set up by Kebbi State Government two weeks ago to verify sales and distribution of assorted fertiliser to farmers in the state.

Members of the committee include Alhaji Abubakar Bello, Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bello Bunza, Alaramma Atiku Warra, Alhaji Musa Muhammed Argungu.

Others are Alhaji Danladi Jandutsi, Alhaji Muhamed Zaure Sakaba and Barrister Abubakar Zaki Lonzon as the Secretary of the committee.

