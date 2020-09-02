Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved in Accident, Two Policemen Killed

Two policemen have died while others were left injured in a auto accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, along the Benin bye-pass in Benin, Edo State.

It was gathered that a truck rammed into the middle of the convoy while the former Edo State governor was going to a political rally in Usen, Ovia South-East Local Government Area.

A source close to Oshiomhole said he escaped by the whiskers.

Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, described the accident as a plot to kill the former governor.

Iyamu in a statement also suspended all his campaign activities.

He said, “I wish to send my deepest sympathies to families, friends, and all who knew the two exceptional policemen we lost today in the tragic and disturbing crash involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole travelling with other leaders to a campaign event in Usen, Ovia South East LGA.

“We have since called off all campaign events scheduled for today and joined efforts with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure the best care for injured persons

“The circumstances of the crash were indeed curious and have left us deeply concerned, as the truck responsible for the crash, according to witness accounts of those in the convoy and other road users, appeared to have deliberately rammed into the convoy.

“While awaiting the conclusion of the investigation of the police in response to our petition, I urge our party followers across the state to remain calm and alert. May God rest the dead, amen.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.