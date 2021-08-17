Former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu Dies

Former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu is dead, family sources confirmed to newsmen.

Mantu died in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday after falling ill nine days ago.

The deceased was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999 to represent Plateau Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He gathered political relevance in national politics after emerging as the Deputy Senate President in 1999, a position he held for eight years.

Before his demise, Mantu was a member of the PDP Board of Trustees.

He equally served in many capacities, including the Director-General of the Defunct National Republican Convention, Presidential campaign 1993; National Chairman, defunct Peoples Democratic Alliance, and National Publicity Secretary defunct United Nigeria Congress Party.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has mourned the former deputy senate president, describing the death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria at large.

Lalong said he received the news of the demise of the elder statesman and erudite politician with a heavy heart, recalling his enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the State and the nation at large.

“Late Senator Nasiru Mantu was a grassroots politician whose life was all about the interest of the people as he did everything within his power to serve them through empowerment and quality representation,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesman, Makut Simon Macham.

“He earned his place in Nigerian politics by active involment and also had a great connection with the youth whom he mentored not only in politics, but in other fields, especially service to humanity.”

Until his death, Governor Lalong explained that the deceased availed the state government of his wealth of experience and knowledge in running the affairs of the people.

He lamented that the state will miss “the voice of peace and unity as well as an advocate of social cohesion and tolerance which the late Deputy Senate represented particularly during the trying moments of its history.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.