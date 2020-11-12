Former Ghana President Rawlings Is Dead
Former Ghanian President Jerry Rawlings has died at the age of 73, Ghanaian media reports.
Rawlings was one of the most respected African leaders. He was a military leader in Ghana and later became a politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.
The former president initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979.
Rawlings’ death came weeks after he buried his mother.
