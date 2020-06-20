Former Governor Dickson Appoints Brian Dennis and Lawson Ayamah as New Media Aides

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Chief Henry Seriake Dickson has appointed Mr. Brian Jonah Dennis as his Senior Special Assistant and Mr. Lawson Ebinyo Ayamah as his Special Assistant on New Media.

Until his appointment, Brian Jonah Dennis was an independent Digital Journalist, a writer and a Strategic Communications Consultant.

Mr. Brian Jonah Dennis graduated from University of Port Harcourt with Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.

He worked as a reporter for SignalNG and later Ideosphere Limited as Head of Media Operations.

In the same vein, Mr. Lawson Ebinyo Ayamah, a Political Science graduate of the National Open University and an ardent member of the Bayelsa new media team of the Dickson led Restoration government is an experienced New Media strategist and avid writer.

The new aides will oversee Chief Henry Seriake Dickson’s communication on social media and related platforms as well as liaise with other social media partners.

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Chief Henry Seriake Dickson has appointed Mr @BrianJDennis as his Senior Special Assistant and Mr. Lawson Ebinyo Ayamah as his Special Assistant on New Media. pic.twitter.com/uXCn5GP25A — Henry Seriake Dickson (@iamHSDickson) June 20, 2020

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.