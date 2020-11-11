Former Imo Governor Ohakim Arraigned Over Alleged Misinformation, Gets N10m Bail

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has arraigned a former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, before an FCT High Court sitting at Maitama, for allegedly giving false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa.

The police alleged that Ohakim who was governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011, lied that Chinyere Amuchienwa threatened him with a gun and equally made a false claim that he had a plot of land for sale in Lagos State.

Ohakim was equally alleged to have unlawfully used “the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos State”.

The former governor’s lawyer, Ken Njemanze however pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge that was read to him before the trial Justice Samira Bature.

Justice Bature granted the bail in the sum of N10million with one surety in like sum. He also ordered that the surety must be a reputable person in the society with a verifiable address within the Federal Capital Territory.

He, however, warned that the bail could be revoked if the defendant was found to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The trial has been fixed for January 25, 2010.

