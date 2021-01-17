Former Minister Martins-Kuye Dies at 78

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, on Sunday morning died, aged 78.

The minister’s political godson, Sen. Lekan Mustapha, representing Ogun East senatorial district in the Senate, confirming his death.

Sen. Mustapha described the death of Martins-Kuye as shocking, saying he was not just a mentor but a pathfinder. According to reports, the former minister would be buried by 4.00 p.m. on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

Kuye was appointed Minister of State for Finance in June 1999 during the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo, serving until June 2003.

The then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan also appointed him as Minister of Commerce and Industry on April 6, 2010. Late Martins-Kuye was born on August 1942 in Ago Iwoye town in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun state.

He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) under the platform of which he was elected a senator in the Nigerian Third Republic. Martins-Kuye became a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) towards the end of the Sani Abacha regime.

He also contested the governorship of Ogun on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.