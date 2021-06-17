Former White House Advisor Eric Liu to Speak at The Platform Political MasterClass

On 3 July, 2021, former White House advisor Eric Liu will speak at The Platform Institute’s Politics 101 MasterClass.

Liu, who was Deputy Assistant to former U.S. President Bill Clinton for Domestic Policy at the White House between 1999 and 2000, is the co-founder and CEO of Citizen University, an institution with a mission to build powerful, responsible citizenship across the U.S.

The Platform Institute is an offshoot of The Platform Nigeria. The Institute has been established with its goal being the distribution of relevant information to the Nigerian populace, enabling them to be better engaged in the democratic process and in governance. It has a mandate to make this type of information accessible to all Nigerians.

Dr Leke Pitan, former Commissioner of Health in Lagos State and Abiodun Baiyewu, Executive Director of Global Rights will speak alongside Liu at the 3 July MasterClass to commence the operations of the Institute.

To attend this online only event, register here: bit.ly/theplatforminstitute

