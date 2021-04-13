Former Zamfara Governor Yari Disburses 130 Trucks of Foodstuff For Ramadan Fast

Former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari has flagged off distribution of foodstuff worth N1.4 billion for Muslims in the state ahead of the start of Ramadan.

The foodstuff came in 130 trucks in total. They include 54 trucks of 50kg bags of rice, 32 trucks of 50kg bags of sugar, 22 trucks of maize and 22 trucks of millet would be distributed across the 14 local government areas of the state.

In a breakdown, the capital Gusau has been allocated 2,400 bags of rice, 1,200 bags of sugar, 600 bags of maize and 600 bags of millet. Each of the other 13 council areas gets 1200 bags of rice, 600 bags of sugar, 300 bags of maize and 300 bags of millet.

Distribution of food items during Ramadan is typical across states in the north of the country. Yari, represented by Senator Kabiru Marafa, said the disbursement is to enable Muslims perform the Ramadan fast, one of the pillars of Islam, at ease.

” Former governor Yari decided to disburse these food items to assist the needy to perform this year’s Ramadan at ease in line with our party’s quest to enhance the standard of living of our people,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to use the period of Ramadan to pray for peace in the country.

The fast is to commence once the crescent is sighted any time on Monday.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.