Four Killed as Gunmen Attack Bagana Community in Kogi State

At least four persons have been killed and scores injured late Tuesday after gunmen attacked Bagana community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A resident of the village explained that the gunmen invaded a shop located at the heart of the community, killing the sales representative and three customers who came to buy some items.

Many residents were also reportedly injured as the attackers went on a shooting spree.

While confirming the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban disclosed on Wednesday that the assailants came to attack one person simply identified as Musa.

“The figure known to us is that four people were killed. The 13-year-old salesman and three other customers.

“We were told that they came to attack one Musa who was not available and they went ahead to attack innocent people,” Dabban said.

He explained that no suspects have been arrested and that investigation has been launched into the incident.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.