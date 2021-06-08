French President Slapped in Public

President Emmanuel Macron of France got more than he bargained for during a visit to the southeast part of the country on Tuesday.

As the president moved closer to a crowd of persons standing behind a metal barrier, a man in green T-shirt aimed at his face.

Immediately, some of the president’s security aides pulled the man to the ground while others shielded Macron from further attacks.

The man’s action took many by surprise as he had exchanged pleasantries with the president moments before attacking him.

Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in southeastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about returning to a normal life after COVID.

“A man indeed tried to hit the President of the Republic,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

“We have no further comments at this point. Exchanges with the crowd and handshakes resumed. The trip continues.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex described the attack as an affront to democracy.

Two persons have reportedly been arrested over the incident.

