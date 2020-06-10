The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, confirmed this on Tuesday at a meeting between representatives of the government and health professional associations in Abuja.

He gave the assurance that the hazard allowance for the months of April and May would be paid before Friday, June 12.

Ngige explained that the decision was part of the agreement reached between the Federal Government Representatives led by him and representatives of the health sector workers.

He said the urgent approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari was in appreciation of the efforts of the health workers risking their lives on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

“We reviewed all, and also reviewed all the emoluments that we are to give these gallant workers who are at the frontline taking the risk for all of us and the Federal Government side has given them the financial implication of what they have done,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement from his ministry.

He added, “We have fixed a timeline for ourselves that before the end of this week, the health workers captured in that particular COVID-19 net; frontline workers should get all their hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May before the close of the week.”

Ngige also revealed that the decision on the commencement of the implementation of the allowances was reached along with the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Health.

He stated that the government has approved insurance coverage for the health workers, adding that the gesture was in consonance with the memorandum of understanding entered into on April 21, 2020, between the government and the health professionals and unions in the health sector.

In his remark, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the ministry would ensure the provision of personal protective equipment to various hospitals.

The meeting had in attendance the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; the AGF, Ahmed Idris; Acting Chairman of the National Salary and Wages Commission, Eyo Nta; Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo; and Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Health, A.M Abdullahi.

Others present were National President of Joint Health Employees Sector Union, Biobelemoye Josiah; President of National Union of Allied Health Professional, O.C Ogbonna; and Secretary-General of Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Ekpe Philips.