FRSC Set To Commence The Arrest Of Traffic Offenders In Their Homes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has indicated that they will now be arresting traffic offenders in their homes.

This was made known by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi in a recent statement. According to him, the organization will now be clamping down on wanted traffic offenders who have yet to make payment of their respective fines.

The message which was signed by the FRSC boss was issued by by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem.

He indicated that these offenders who are yet to pay their fines have already been declared wanted and this was necessary after these offenders exceeded the days of grace period from the dates of arrests and issuance of Notice of Offence tickets.

The statement released partly reads;

“It follows that beginning from Monday, Jan 25, 2021 all commands shall commence the arrest of the targeted offenders, which will include home arrest where necessary, deploying the New Vehicle Identification System (NVIS). Offenders with genuine handicaps will be handled with compassion that the case deserves.”

