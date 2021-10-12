Fulani Bandits Attack Catholic Seminary in Kaduna, Kidnap Students

Gunmen have attacked the Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic church-owned seminary in Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They were said to have invaded the school on Monday night and started shooting sporadically, thereby, creating fear among the students and staff of the school.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack , he narrated that three students were abducted by the gunmen, while some others were injured.

They were said to have taken the students to an unknown destination before the arrival of local vigilantes who were able to prevent them from taking more students.

According to Jalige, a combined team of police tactical and anti-kidnapping squad of the command have launched a manhunt of the gunmen with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.