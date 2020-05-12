Fulani Herdsmen Kill 17 in Kaduna Community

Seventeen people have been reported killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Gonan-Rogo village, Kufana District, Kajuru Local government Area of Kaduna State.

Thisday reports that the incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the community.

Some houses were also said to have been set ablaze by the bandits as the villagers ran to the bushes for their dear lives.

The President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr. Awema Maisamari, who confirmed the incident in an interview on Tuesday, said the bandits who came to the village in large number, were armed with guns, machetes and knives.

Maisamari, who visited the community on Tuesday, said some of the villagers were killed with guns while others were hacked to death with machetes.

He said: “The attackers were Fulani herdsmen. They invaded the community at about 1am on Tuesday and started killing people.

“Twelve of the people were killed on the spot, the corpses of five others were recovered in the bush. There are those who sustained injuries.

“Some were killed with machete, some were killed by gunshots. Some houses were burnt. Some of those who escaped to the bush are still missing.

“About two hours after the bandits fled, the security personnel manning a checkpoint not too far from the community came. But they did not enter the community, they just stayed by the main road.”

When contacted, Muhammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, said he will find out and get back.

“I will find out an get back to you,” the police spokesman said in a telephone call.

However, as at the time of filling this report, he has not got back.