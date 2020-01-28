Fulani Herdsmen Kill Pregnant Woman, 16 Others in Plateau Community

A pregnant woman and 16 others have been killed in an overnight attack on Ruboi community under Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State by Fulani herdsmen, SaharaReporters reports.

An eyewitness disclosed that, “The marauding herdsmen burnt almost all houses in Ruboi. No house was spared.”

Another eyewitness while confirming the incident, said, “They killed seventeen, five are injured and several houses are burnt.

“The first attack started at 7:30pm and continued, the second one was from around 8:00pm to 4:00am.”

He said the attack went on unhindered despite calling on the military and police for help.

He said, “We called them but you know the security, the obey orders.

“When we called them, they said they are coming but they didn’t come.

“We just learnt that they stopped somewhere. When they (military) learnt that they (Fulani) burnt houses and killed people, they started coming to intervene but it was too late.

“We saw their faces, they were Fulani herdsmen and they all wore black.

“There was no disagreement, they wrote on our walls that they were going to drive us away from the land because they said the land belonged to them.

“During the attack, they were shouting ‘Plateau belongs to us!’, ‘Bokkos belongs to us!’.

“They want our land and are killing us to take it because the government is silent.”

