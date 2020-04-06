COVID-19 Lockdown Violation: Funke Akindele, Husband in Court, Plead Guilty

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nollywood superstar, Funke Akindele-Bello a.k.a. Jenifa, was on Monday arraigned before an Ogba Chief Magistrates’ Court over the birthday party she held for her husband, a music crooner and producer, Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz last Saturday.

The party held at their Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki Lagos residence in contravention of the lockdown order of President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on social distancing, which forbade a gathering of more than 20 people.

Akindele was arraigned alongside her husband, Bello, on a one-count charge before Magistrate Y.O. Aje –Afunwa.

Funke and her husband were represented by their counsel, Abayomi Alagbada.

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), who was the prosecutor, told the court that Funke and her husband, flouted the directive of the Lagos state Governor when they gathered more than 20 people at their Lekki home.

The charge dated April 6, 2020, number MIK/A/43/2020, was signed by the Director, Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Yaquib Oshoala.

It stated: “That you (1) Funke Akindele (2) Abdul Rasheed Bello on the 4th day of April 2020 at 9,Gbadamosi Close, Amen Estate, Ibeju Lekki in the Lagos Magisterial District gathered at the aforementioned address with over twenty persons contrary to the social distancing directives of Mr Governor of Lagos State made pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) & (b) and 17(1)“) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease(Emergency PreventionMegu/atian 2020 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol.9 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Funke and her husband pleaded guilty.

After taking their plea, Magistrate Aje-Afunwa stood the matter down for 30 minutes and went into her chamber.

More to come…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.