Ganduje Appoints Five Female Special Advisers

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi, is among the five new female Special Advisers appointed by the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Disclosing that the approved appointments, would take immediate effect, Ganduje directed all the appointees to demonstrate their skills, while discharging their assigned responsibilities.

He said, “The fact that you are chosen, among many, clearly shows that we are assuring the people of the state that you have something special, to offer for the sustainable development of the state.

“You should ensure that all government policies and programme, related to your respective offices, and beyond, are observed, with all sense of ownership and responsibility.”

Ganduje appealed to them to be industrious, while in office, adding: “You should also understand the dire need of the use of modern technology in your official engagements. So as to comply with global best practices.”

Those appointed include, Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala as Special Adviser, Child Welfare and Women Mobilization, Dr Fauziyya Buba was appointed Special Adviser, Health Services Management, Hajiya Aishatu Jaafaru, Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme, Hajiya Hama Ali Aware, Special Adviser, Foreign Investment, and Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi, as Special Adviser, Non-Governmental Organizations.

