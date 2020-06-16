Ganduje Backs Obaseki’s Disqualification

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano, has declared his support for the decision of All Progressive Congress to disqualify Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the party’s governorship primary.

On Friday, the APC screening committee disqualified Obaseki from the June 22 governorship primary election, over alleged “defective certificate”.

Osagie Ize-Iyanmu, who is said to be backed by Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party, was cleared.

The national chairman has been having a running battle Obaseki, whom he supported in 2016.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Ganduje said what matters at the moment is the legal implications of the likely outcome of the exercise.

Using Bayelsa as an example, the governor said the ruling party won a clean election in the state but lost to the opposition on point of legality at the court.

He said the outcome is “still fresh on the memory”, adding that the party should not consciously walk into the same tight situation.

“As far as Edo is concerned, we are worried about the legality of our action. We believe the national headquarters of our party is doing all it takes to stay in the right course,” he said.

“We are conscious of legal implications, we don’t want to overlook anything that will turn to be our albatross, the issue of Bayelsa state where we won an election and taken away is still fresh in our memory. ”

Ganduje expressed optimism that no matter what happened, the APC would emerge victorious in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo.

There are indications that Obaseki, who said he would not appeal his disqualification, defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

