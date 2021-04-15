Ganduje Brokers Peace Between Dangote, BUA

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reconciled Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, and Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, Chairman of BUA Group.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje hosted the illustrious sons of the state at the Kano Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Thursday.

The businessmen have been in the news over a rift on control of Sugar production in the country.

Both parties had dismissed the allegation that Dangote was planning to see to the increase of sugar price, through pressurizing BUA to succumb to the increment.

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata played a key role in making the meeting see the light of the day.

The meeting had in attendance the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo, representative of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Friday Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Hon. Adamu Panda.

The business moguls have reportedly agreed to work together for the growth and development of the country.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.