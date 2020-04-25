Kano: Ganduje Confirms 74 New Cases of Coronavirus Out of 489 Samples
The Kano State Government has confirmed 74 new cases of coronavirus in the state.
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this during a press briefing on Saturday.
According to the governor, out of 489 samples taken, 74 tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the head of COVID-19 testing centre in Kano, Nasiru Magaji, has reportedly said there is no definite date for resuming the test in Kano.
He explained that although the laboratory was opened on Friday, they are yet to commence treating samples.
Nigeria currently has over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 with 73 in Kano.
