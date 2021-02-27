Ganduje Fires Aide Who Criticised Buhari

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, of his appointment.

The commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who communicated the governor’s directive through a statement on Saturday, said the dismissal was based on Yakasai’s “continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government which he is serving.”

He said the sack is with immediate effect.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.