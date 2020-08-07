Ganduje Labels Obaseki a ‘Liability, Failed Governor’

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday said his Edo State counterpart Godwin Obaseki is a “liability” to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully,” Ganduje said.

Ganduje had accompanied the All Progressives Congress’s candidate for the Edo state governorship election Osagie Ize-Iyamu to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

He failed woefully in the area of providing infrastructural facilities to the good people of Edo State, who failed most woefully in the execution of constitutional provision in the state, especially pertaining to the legislature.

“14 members were out of the legislature for 13 good months. When we calculated, we saw those 14 legislators are representing 60 per cent of the population. All their constituents are unhappy that elected legislators were not given the chance to participate in the legislation in that state.

“In fact, all the legislations made should be considered as illegal. So, we are ready to fight somebody who has failed and it’s an advantage to us.”

Obaseki has been faced with several criticisms from the APC. Obaseki dumped the APC in July after he was denied a second term ticket by the party. The party had curiously disqualified Obaseki, alleging that his National Youth Service Certificate (NYSC) and the testimonial of the Institute of Continuing Education Benin city submitted by the governor were in-genuine. However, Obaseki defected to the opposition PDP and clinched the party’s gubernatorial ticket to contest for a second a term. Obaseki has since blamed the suspended APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for his travails in APC. Obaseki became governor under the APC in 2016, while Oshiomhole became the national chairman of the APC. But shortly after Obaseki assumed office, the political marriage between the two men began to unravel.

