Ganduje Orders Strict Surveillance Against Criminals From Kaduna

Kano State Government has directed security surveillance against infiltration of criminals and bandits from Kaduna into Kano.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who issued the directive to the state inter-state movement security committee declared that Kano cannot afford to contain “floods of kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and vanguards of religious extremism from Kaduna.

Governor Nasiru El-Rafai of Kaduna state recently faulted operations of security agencies at the Kano-Kaduna border, which he described as betrayal of trust.

El-Rufai alleged that security apparatus are allowing COVID-19 infected persons from Kano into Kaduna, just as he declared that more than 90 per cent repatriated Almagirai received from Kano are COVID-19 positives.

Ganduje issued the order when the state mobile court arrested 45 vehicles loaded with passengers from Kaduna, disregarding the inter-state lockdown order.

The vehicles were detailed at Kwanar Dangora, border town between the two state, about 70 kilometers from Kano.

Ganduje who applauded the security agencies for maintaining strict adherence to government order called on the security agencies to keep vigil and make sure that, “Our boundaries with other states are closely monitored and controlled.”

Adding that, “Security agencies should be extra vigilant to make sure that kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other criminal elements do not cross border from Kaduna to Kano.”

Governor Ganduje further explained, “People should understand that, when state puts ban on inter-states movement, it is necessary for them to observe that.”

The mobile court, under the Chairmanship of Salisu Idris Sallama, had fined all the law breakers accordingly. He said over 45 vehicles that sneaked into Kano were arrested, while trying to force themselves to Kano, about 30 are from Kaduna state while 10 are from Jigawa and others states.

