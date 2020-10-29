Ganduje Reappoints Commissioner Sacked for Celebrating Kyari’s Death

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has re-appointed the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mu’azu Magaji, sacked for celebrating the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

This is coming barely a few hours after the governor also reinstated his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, suspended for criticising the President in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Announcing Magaji’s re-appointment on Thursday via Twitter, Yakasai said Ganduje named the sacked commissioner as the State Chairman of the NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project Delivery and Kano State Industrialisation Committee.

The AKK project aims at resolving the power deficit challenge in the country. Magaji’s appointment was contained in a letter signed on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate, Office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Bilikisu Maimota.

The sacked commissioner is expected to lead the committee to work with the NNPC on timely implementation of the NNPC-AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

“Your appointment into the committee is predicated upon your professional qualification, vast experience, patriotic disposition and hoped that you bring these sterling qualities to bear on the assignment in line with the collective resolve to promote the overall development of the state,” the letter partly read.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.