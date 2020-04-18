Ganduje Sacks Commissioner for Celebrating Kyari’s Death

Kano Governor Abdullahim Ganduje has sacked Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji of his appointment with immediate effect.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba explained Magaji was removed following his unguarded utterances against the late Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari.

According to the statement, Garba said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise,’’ said the statement.

According to the statement, late Abba Kyari had led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.

The Nation reports that Abba Kyari 81,died of complications from COVID-19 in a Lagos on Friday.

While many Nigerians expressed sadness over the death of the late Chief of Staff, Magaji took to social media to celebrate by launching vile comments and invective on the deceased.

“Win win…. Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari ya, mutu a cikin annoba…mutuwar shahada in Har da lmani mutum ya cika,” Magaji wrote on his face book.

“I am not a hypocrite and l won’t pretend! (sic). While at personal level, l pray Allah grant Abba Kyari Kannah…. L sincerely believe Nigeria a better Cos period,” he added.

