There Are No Strange Deaths in Kano – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says there’s no unusual burial taking place in the state.

Speaking at a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, the governor said reports of unusual deaths in the state are not true.

There were reports of recent rise in deaths in the state as some cemetery workers lamented over the increase in burials.

But in his interview, the governor said the figure was blown out of proportion.

“I want to assure you that the information as portrayed two days ago is not correct. Some people reported 70 deaths and we found out that there is only 13 deaths in that place,” Ganduje said.

“I assure you that information is not correct. There is nothing to show that there is unusual frequency of death in Kano state. There is a lot fake news going around. We’ve started arresting people peddling such rumors.

“There’s no usual burial taking place in Kano. The deaths are normal. From the reports we have received so far, it is not true. Only one death was recorded due to the Coronavirus. Kano is a cosmopolitan area and people die from various types of diseases.”

Ganduje also said Kano is battling with community transmission of COVID-19 as confirmed cases in the state increased to 73.

