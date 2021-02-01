Ganduje Wants Cattle Movement From North To South Banned

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called for the enactment of a law to ban the movement of cattle from the north to other parts of the country in order to halt the frequent clashes between farmers and herders.

Ganduje made the call at the weekend in Daura, Katsina State, while speaking with journalists.

The governor said the farmers/cattle herders conflicts would not end until a law banning movement of cows from the north to the Middle Belt and the southern parts of the country was made.

He said the problem of cattle rustling and the constant conflicts between farmers and herders would be greatly addressed when such a law comes into effect.

Ganduje said the Kano State government had largely curb banditry and related criminal activities because his administration had built a cattle rearing colony, also known as Ruga.

“We are building a Ruga settlement in Dansoshiya Forest at our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial insemination Centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly,” he said.

Ganduje, while speaking on the recent appointment of new service chiefs, said he would expect them to work closely with state governors who knew what the people needed and the black spots in their domains.

While also speaking on his expectations from the new service chiefs, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State advised them to work hard to beat all current expectations.

Yahaya voiced confidence in their capacity to meet expectations.

“I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations,”he said.

The governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who also commented on the same issue, said: “I think they have to listen to people in transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”

Meanwhile, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has described the ongoing revalidation and registration of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as an opportunity to deepen democracy, show respect for institutions of the party and sanctity of those institutions.

Governor Bagudu said President Muhammadu Buhari had demonstrated that he was personally leading by example with his participation in the exercise on Saturday to deepen democracy in the country.

