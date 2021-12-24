Gani Adams Decries Rising Cost of Food Items During Festivities

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has lamented the rising cost of food items and essential commodities in the country ahead of Christmas and New Year.

He said such development was not good for Nigeria as a nation, as it is making life more difficult for the citizens.

According to him, prices of every commodity remained as they were in developed countries of the world even during festive seasons as there was a price control mechanism put in place to address such.

Adams stated this at the 2021 edition of the Ogun Festival, held at Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu, Lagos. According to him, Nigerians have always been at the mercy of greedy traders and sellers who tended to determine the prices of their products at will.

