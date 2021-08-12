Gani Fawehinmi’s Eldest Son, Mohammed is Dead

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is died.

While details of his death are unclear, it was gathered that he complained of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday morning.

He was said to have been taken to the General Hospital in the Gbagada area of Lagos State where he was confirmed dead.

Mohammed, who was a lawyer like his father, died at the age of 52.

Although the family has yet to put out an official report, a lawyer close to the family explained that this was because Mohammed’s mother had not been informed of his death.

Mohammed, a graduate of Business Administration of the University of Lagos (1991), obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

In 2003, he was involved in a car accident that affected his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair.

Until his death, Mohammed was a social crusader who commented regularly on issues of human rights violation and the rule of law.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.