Garba Shehu Undergoing Treatment for COVID, Lai Mohammed Denies Testing Positive

Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The presidential spokesperson is said to be undergoing treatment for the virus.

Shehu told Channels Television on Saturday that he is currently in isolation.

He said he is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus, adding that he would undergo further tests to ascertain his status.

The presidential spokesperson said Tijjani Umar, the permanent secretary at the state house, and a few others have also undergone COVID-19 tests.

Shehu was quoted as saying he has no knowledge of the result of their tests.

Online newspaper, Premium Times, had reported that COVID-19 was ravaging the Presidential Villa. The newspaper said Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed as well as several other Villa officials including the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar; the President’s Aide-de-camp, Yusuf Dodo; his chief security officer, Aliyu Musa, and his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had contracted the virus.

Responding, however, Mohammed said, “I read the story and we still have a great battle on our hands on fake news and mischievous reporting. I was in the public view on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I was at FEC on Wednesday. I coordinated press briefing on Thursday for the extraordinary EFC meeting. And the minister of power and I addressed media.

“On Friday, I witnessed the swearing-in for minister of state for power after which we had a security meeting. How can someone who has had such high level engagements for three days consecutively be ill?

“It is nothing but fake news. I am hale and hearty. Not only that, I have taken the two doses of the vaccine. I have also taken the Pfizer booster. I am a member of PSC and I am hale and hearty and I am performing at optimum level.”

