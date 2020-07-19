Gareth Bale Dropped From Real Madrid Squad After Awkward Title Celebrations

Gareth Bale has been dropped completely from Real Madrid’s squad for their final La Liga game against Leganes on Sunday night.

Real Madrid are fresh off their title win and celebrated the achievement on the pitch after their win over Villarreal last Thursday.

It was Los Blancos’ first league title in three years, but Bale cut an awkward figure among the celebrations.

As head coach Zinedine Zidane was thrown in the air by his jubilant players, Bale appeared to be standing to one side with his arms crossed – although the Welshman was smiling.

Zidane has faced questions about Bale’s attitude in recent weeks, with the attacker spotted fooling around on the bench and pretending to be asleep.

Bale has not made it off the bench for his side’s last six La Liga games and speculation is rampant the 31-year-old has fallen out with Zidane.

The Real Madrid coach has repeatedly insisted he has no issue with Bale, but the forward was axed completely from his final 22-man squad.

Real Madrid travel to Leganes for their final league game and Bale was omitted from the published squad list.

Bale has played just twice since La Liga restarted and has seen another season ravished by injuries.

The Wales international has managed just 12 starts in La Liga and could well be left out of Real Madrid’s final push in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have a crucial clash with Manchester City on 7 August with their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

City have a 2-1 advantage from the first leg and Zidane isn’t likely to take any chances for the game.

This is Zidane’s second spell as Real Madrid manager and the 48-year-old appears unsure if he will be at the club for the long-term.

‘No-one knows what will happen,’ Zidane said last week. ‘I have a contract, I like being here, but you never know what will happen in football. ‘It changes from one day to the next in this sport.

I don’t know what will happen in the future.’

A potential new coach might be good news for Bale, who has been unable to find another club willing to match his wages.

