Gbenga Daniel, Dimeji Bankole Formalise Defection to APC, Meet Buhari at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel at Aso Rock.

Bankole and Daniel joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.

While Bankole defected to the APC from Action Democratic Party (ADP), Daniel moved to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he served as the Director-General of the campaign of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the opposition party in 2019.

The Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, accompanied the duo to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governors of Jigawa, Mohammed Badaru, and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, also joined their new party chieftains to meet with the president.

Daniel, who governed Ogun between 2003 and 2011, had a running battle with Bankole, who was speaker between 2007 and 2011.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there has been alignment and realignment among politicians.

The ruling party has been the biggest beneficiary of defection. Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi abandoned PDP for APC some months back.

