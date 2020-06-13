George Floyd: Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Runsewe Call for Justice

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe have called for justice for African American, George Floyd, that was murdered in cold blood by the Minneapolis police in United States of America.

They made the call in Abuja during a memorial service organised by NCAC in honour of late George Floyd.

Dabiri-Erewa said, “As a black person, this is a fight we must fight, as a black person, the DNA of an African runs in you. As a black person, you must aspire to come back to your motherland where you can freely breathe. As a black person, you should think of coming back to Africa/Nigeria to invest in an environment where you can freely breathe and as a black person, come back to your home where you will be shown love.”

On his part, Runsewe said; “it has become necessary to emphasise that as Africans, our culture has great respect for the sanctity of human life, we are a peaceful, loving and God fearing people that detest violence. This is why we are joining the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to ask for justice for Late George Floyd and to propagate the message of peace all over the world.”

“We believe that all men are created equal and have inalienable rights among which are rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. From Africa to USA, Latin America, Asian, Europe and the Pacific, we say let Justice flow; let love reign and let there be peace,” he added.

The NCAC boss who is the President of World Crafts Council (African Region), prayed that God should heal our land and give the families and friends of the departed souls the strength to bear the loss.

There was a minute silence in memory of Late George Floyd and all the other black African Heroes all over the world who have suffered violent attacks and even death on account of the colour of their skin. There were two drama presentations titled ‘I can’t Breathe’, and ‘Our Hearts Toughened’; that touched the hearts of everybody.

