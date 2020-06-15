Gianna Floyd

George Floyd’s Daughter Made Disney Shareholder by Barbra Streisand

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, has become a Disney shareholder thanks to Barbra Streisand.

Gianna posted on Instagram to thank Streisand for her generosity, sharing photos of a letter and a gift certificate which stated: “I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you”.

The six-year-old also received copies of two Streisand albums, ‘My Name is Barbra’ (1965) and ‘Color Me Barbra’ (1966).

The shares could serve Floyd well in future, with recent supports suggesting that a $1,000 investment from Disney a decade ago could now be worth more than $4,600, an approximate total return of 370%.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by GIGI FLOYD (@giannapinkfloyd_) on

The gesture comes after Kanye West set up a college fund to cover future tuition fees for Gianna, as well as donating over $2 million to charity.

As Variety reports, West will provide the support for 6-year-old Gianna Floyd when she heads to college, while the $2m has been provided to charities associated with Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Floyd died after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes by officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest. His death sparked a series of worldwide anti-racist protests under the Black Lives Matter banner.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
EntertainmentNewsPictures
Tagged
Barbra StreisandGeorge FloydGianna Floyd

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Gbajabiamila Appeals to Resident Doctors to Call off Strike

Gbajabiamila Appeals to Resident Doctors to Call off Strike

News
  • 15 Jun
  • 0
Ganduje Orders Agency to Continue With Probe of Deposed Emir Sanusi

Ganduje Orders Agency to Continue With Probe of Deposed Emir Sanusi

News
  • 15 Jun
  • 0
FG Slams Indefinite Suspension on Flight Company for Conveying Naira Marley to Abuja Concert

FG Slams Indefinite Suspension on Flight Company for Conveying Naira Marley to Abuja Concert

News
  • 15 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top