NDIGBO-1062×598-1

George Obiozor Emerges President Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States Professor George Obiozor emerges new President General of the Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner in a just-concluded election at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

Present at the election were the Governors of Imo and Ebonyi State, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Minister of Science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Andy Uba, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Gary Igariwe, ArchBishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma and a host of other senators and lawmakers from the southeast and south-south.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
George ObiozorOhanaeze Ndigbo

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

George Obiozor Emerges President Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

George Obiozor Emerges President Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

News
  • 10 Jan
  • 0
SERAP To Buhari: Drop Plan To Borrow Dormant Account Balances, Unclaimed Dividends

SERAP To Buhari: Drop Plan To Borrow Dormant Account Balances, Unclaimed Dividends

News
  • 10 Jan
  • 0
Popular House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19, Adefarasin Mourns

Popular House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19, Adefarasin Mourns

News
  • 10 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top