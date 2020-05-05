Germany Ready to Allow Bundesliga Matches to Resume From May 15

The German government is reportedly ready to give the green light to Bundesliga clubs to resume matches from May 15 under strict conditions behind closed doors.

Germany’s state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters.

The state premiers are expected to give the green light for large shops to reopen, probably from May 11, the sources said.

German states are also set to allow the Bundesliga soccer league to resume matches, probably from May 15, under strict conditions without fans in stadiums, the sources said.

At the same time, state premiers will allow outdoor sports for non-professionals and children, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian professional football season, suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak since mid-March, will re-start on May 23 with two Cup ties and a league game, the country’s football federation (MLSZ) said.

However, the lower divisions would conclude immediately as would all futsal, amateur and junior league seasons, it said in a statement.

The announcement means that Hungary is one of a handful of European countries to confirm a start date for the resumption of the season alongside Poland (May 29) and Portugal (May 30).

The country has so far reported 3,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 351 deaths, a relatively modest number due mainly to an early and strict lockdown.

The MLSZ said that “all matches (will be) subject to strict conditions to safeguard the health of all concerned” and would be played behind closed doors.

Featured Image Credit: Cologne supporters at the German Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich in February. Cologne have returned three positive tests for coronavirus as the league gears up for a resumption this month. Picture: AFP

