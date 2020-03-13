thumbs_b_c_c19e08896e5d8ab4e4a4834ceb0c64bd

Ghana, Kenya Record First Case Of Coronavirus

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Ghana has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health, said.

According to the statement, the two cases were persons who came back to the country recently from Norway and Turkey.

It noted that the cases were confirmed on Thursday, adding that they are imported but both “patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable.”

The Ghanaian Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, did not, however, reveal the identities of those involved but assured that the ministry have started tracing those who had contact with the patients.

Agyemang-Manu assured “Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.”

Also, Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi.

“I want to inform you that the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya,” Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters.

“The case is a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to Nairobi, returning from the United States of America via London, United Kingdom, on March 5, 2020.”

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
AfricaNewsPictures
Tagged
Coronavirus (COVID-19)GhanaKenyaKwaku Agyemang-ManuMutahi Kagwe

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Ghana, Kenya Record First Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana, Kenya Record First Case Of Coronavirus

Africa
  • 13 Mar
  • 0
Senate Amends Law For FCT Customary Courts To Undertake Criminal Trials

Senate Amends Law For FCT Customary Courts To Undertake Criminal Trials

News
  • 13 Mar
  • 0
Fed Govt, ASUU to Resume Talks Next Week

Fed Govt, ASUU to Resume Talks Next Week

News
  • 13 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top