Ghanaian Police Says It Is Analyzing Some Dec. 31st ‘Watch-Night’ Prophesy Videos

The Ghana Police Service says it is reviewing some videos containing prophesies made by certain pastors on December 31, 2021, to decide if any is in breach of the laws of the country.

PulseGH reports that a statement signed by Police Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng noted that the prohibition of prophesies that can cause fear and panic is not limited to the occasion of December 31st ‘watch-night’ but also enforceable on a daily basis.

The statement issued on Thursday, January 6, 2022, also applauded the public for their support and efforts in ensuring respect for the rule of law but assured if any of the prophesies offend the law, they will be addressed.

Below is the statement by the Police

Police statement on 31st watch night prophesies

